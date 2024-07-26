The Obamas Endorse Harris

L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Barack Obama attend an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katie Smith

9:23 AM – Friday, July 26, 2024

The Obamas have now officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her recent presidential bid.

Advertisement

Barack announced on Friday morning, in a call caught on camera earlier this week, that he and his wife Michelle Obama have moved to back Harris’s campaign.

Former first lady Michelle Obama initiated the call, telling Kamala that she was proud and that “this is going to be historic.”

“We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack, the former president said.

“Oh, my goodness,” Harris said on the call. “Barack, this means so much to me. I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both, and getting out there, being on the road. But most of all, I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship you have given over all these years mean more than I can express. So, thank you both.”

Harris also noted that the three of them are going to have some fun together during her campaign.

This most recent news follows initial hesitancy from the Obamas, with previously surfaced reports running wild around the implications of the Obamas’ delayed endorsement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!