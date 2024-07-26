‘Boneless’ Chicken Wings Can Have Bones In Them, Ohio Supreme Court Rules

(Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:53 AM – Friday, July 26, 2024

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that boneless wings can have bones in them.

In the ruling, the Ohio Court rejected claims by a restaurant customer who suffered serious medical complications from getting a bone stuck in his throat.

The decision comes in the case of Michael Berkheimer, who in 2016, was chowing down on his regular order of “boneless wings with parmesan garlic sauce” at an Ohio restaurant called “Wings on Brookwood.”

However, suddenly, he felt like some meat “went down the wrong pipe,” according to legal documents in the case.

In the next few days, Berkheimer developed a fever and was unable to keep food down, which prompted him to visit the emergency room. Doctors soon found a 5-centimeter piece of chicken bone lodged in his esophagus.

The lodged bone led to a bacterial infection in his thoracic cavity, which also caused lingering medical problems, including difficulty breathing.

Berkheimer claimed that the restaurant’s menu had no warning to indicate that its boneless wings could actually contain bones. He later sued the eatery for negligence and breach of warranty in his multiple claims.

However, despite his accusations, in Thursday’s 4-3 ruling, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that “boneless” wings refers to a cooking style, and that Berkheimer should have been on guard for discreetly hidden bones, since it is “known that chickens have bones.”

“A diner reading ‘boneless wings’ on a menu would no more believe that the restaurant was warranting the absence of bones in the items than believe that the items were made from chicken wings, just as a person eating ‘chicken fingers’ would know that he had not been served fingers,” wrote Justice Joseph T. Deters for the majority.

He added: “The food item’s label on the menu described a cooking style; it was not a guarantee.”

Meanwhile, judges who voted in favor of Berheimer chimed in and asserted that a jury should have decided the case.

"Jurors likely have eaten boneless wings, some will have fed boneless wings to their children, and jurors have common sense," Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote. "They will be able to determine, better than any court, what a consumer reasonably expects when ordering boneless wings." He added: "The question must be asked: Does anyone really believe that the parents in this country who feed their young children boneless wings or chicken tenders or chicken nuggets or chicken fingers expect bones to be in the chicken? Of course they don't."

