5 U.S. Service Members Killed In Military Aircraft Crash

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:24 PM – Sunday, November 12, 2023

Five United States Service Members were killed after a military aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean Sea.

Advertisement

The U.S. European Command (EUCOM) stated that during a regular air refueling mission, the aircraft “suffered a mishap” and fell into the water. Immediately, search and rescue activities were launched, which included neighboring U.S. military planes and ships and it was concluded that all five service members on board of the aircraft died.

On Saturday, the EUCOM released a statement claiming that the crash was “purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement saying the crash involved a helicopter.

“While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe,” the statement said. “They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice.”

President Joe Biden also released a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and sent his condolences and prayers.

“Our service members put their lives on the line for our country every day,” the statement said. “They willingly take risks to keep the American people safe and secure. And their daily bravery and selflessness is an enduring testament to what is best in our nation. Jill and I are praying for the families and friends who have lost a precious loved one—a piece of their soul. Our entire nation shares their grief. And, during this weekend when we pause to honor our nation’s veterans, we once more affirm the sacred obligation we bear to those who volunteer to serve our nation as well as their families, caregivers, and survivors. We pray for the families of all our fallen warriors today and every day.”

The identities of the crewmembers have not been publicly released as their families are still being notified.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!