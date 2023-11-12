Third Out Of Four Escaped Georgia Inmates Captured, 1 Inmate Still On The Run

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, left, was recaptured Sunday after he and three other men escaped from a central Georgia jail in October. Joey Fournier, right, remains at large. (Photo via; Bibb County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:30 PM – Sunday, November 12, 2023

Three out of four inmates who escaped from the Bibb County LEC jail have been arrested. The fourth inmate is still on the run, according to authorities in central Georgia.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was arrested at a home in Augusta, Georgia just after 8 a.m. on Sunday as the third of four offenders who escaped from the Bibb County LEC on October 16th.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, officers also found large quantities of drugs at the home. Barnwell was being held on drug charges when he and three other inmates fled early October 16th through a broken window and a cut fence at the facility.

Video footage from the day of the incident showed a blue Dodge Challenger just outside the jail, hours before the escape. Someone looked to be fiddling with the fence in the video as well. That person then brought some items inside the enclosed space, which police suspect were utilized to help the men escape.

The other inmates involved are Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, who was caught on October 26th and Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was captured November 3rd.

Authorities continue to search for the fourth inmate that escaped, 52-year-old Joey Fournier.

According to the media, Fournier was being imprisoned on a murder charge in connection with the death of his ex-girlfriend in 2022 when he and the others escaped.

Fournier is described as a White man with gray hair and blue eyes, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Authorities have offered rewards totaling $17,000 for his recapture.

