U.S. Military Aircraft Crashes In Eastern Mediterranean Sea

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:54 PM – Saturday, November 11, 2023

A United States military aircraft has crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training operation.

U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) released a statement claiming that on Friday, the aircraft “suffered a mishap and went down,” while conducting training operations.

He continued to state that the crash was “purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.”

There were no immediate details on the type of aircraft involved, the branch it belonged to, the exact location or timing of the incident, or whether any injuries or fatalities occurred.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The USEUCOM also stated that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

