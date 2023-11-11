U.S. Military Aircraft Crashes In Eastern Mediterranean Sea

F-35B Fighter Jets Make Maiden Landings Onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth PORTSMOUTH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 26: In this handout image provided by the Ministry of Defence, An F-35B fighter jet flies over HMS Queen Elizabeth on September 26, 2018 in Portsmouth, England. Two F-35B Lightning II fighter jets have successfully landed onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time, laying the foundations for the next 50 years of fixed wing aviation in support of the UKs Carrier Strike Capability. Royal Navy Commander, Nathan Gray, 41, made history by being the first to land on, carefully manoeuvring his stealth jet onto the thermal coated deck. He was followed by Squadron Leader Andy Edgell, RAF, both of whom are test pilots, operating with the Integrated Test Force (ITF) based at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. Shortly afterwards, once a deck inspection has been conducted and the all-clear given, Cdr Gray became the first pilot to take off using the ships ski-ramp. (Photo by Lockheed Martin/Ministry of Defence via Getty Images)
(Photo by Lockheed Martin/Ministry of Defence via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi 
3:54 PM – Saturday, November 11, 2023

A United States military aircraft has crashed in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training operation. 

Advertisement

U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) released a statement claiming that on Friday, the aircraft “suffered a mishap and went down,” while conducting training operations.

He continued to state that the crash was “purely related to training and there are no indications of hostile activity.”

There were no immediate details on the type of aircraft involved, the branch it belonged to, the exact location or timing of the incident, or whether any injuries or fatalities occurred. 

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The USEUCOM also stated that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!