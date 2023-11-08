4 Los Angeles Sheriff’s Officials Die By Apparent Suicide

(Photo by Mark Boster-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

3:22 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Four current or former Los Angeles County sheriff’s employees have died by apparent suicide. According to authorities investigating the deaths, they all occurred less that 24 hours apart.

The deaths are reportedly not related to one another.

On Monday morning, a captain was found dead at his home in Saugus, a neighborhood in Santa Clarita, California. Hours later, a retired deputy was found dead in the Antelope Valley.

That same day, law enforcement officials were alerted that a deputy who worked inside a jail was found unresponsive at his home and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Pomona. Another jail official was later found dead in the Santa Clarita area.

The Los Angeles medical examiner’s office will be investigating each death independently.

Several senior officials expressed their shock at so many employees dying in such a short span of time. Sheriff Robert Luna released a statement that read in part:

“We are stunned to learn of these deaths, and it has sent shockwaves of emotions throughout the department as we try and cope with the loss of not just one, but four beloved active and retired members of our department family.”

“I have the deepest concern for our employee’s well-being, and we are urgently exploring avenues to reduce work stress factors to support our employees work and personal lives,” he continued.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the names of those who died out of respect for the families.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

