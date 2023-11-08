Democrat Susanna Gibson Defeated In House Of Delegates Election, Following Online Sex Scandal

RICHMOND, VA – APRIL 16: The Virginia State Capitol is pictured on April 16, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:20 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Susanna Gibson, a Virginia Democrat, was defeated by her Republican opponent in the House of Delegates race after being exposed for her involvement in an online sex scandal.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Gibson lost to David Owen (R-Va.) in Virginia House District 57, which has been rated one of the seven most competitive districts in the nation.

Owen defeated Gibson in the race by less than 1,000 votes, according to final election results.

In September 2022, Gibson, 40, was exposed for being involved in a live-streamed sex scandal with her husband, attorney John David Gibson.

In the explicit videos, the couple would film themselves participating in sexual acts in exchange for money from viewers.

Gibson, who is a mother of two, shared over a dozen videos that were eventually archived on an online website called “Recurbate,” in which conservative agents discovered them.

The videos were posted after Gibson officially entered the race in the House of Delegates in Virginia, and the most recent videos were archived on September 30th, 2022.

However, Gibson rejected withdrawing from the race and accused Republicans of “dirty politics,” referencing how conservatives exposed her posted sex videos.

Gibson remarked that the discovery represented “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me, and it won’t silence me,” Gibson said. “My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

In the race, Gibson ignored the sex scandal and focused primarily on advocating for abortion rights and using her nursing background to showcase her “knowledge.”

In the days leading up to Election Day, Virginia GOP members delivered mailers to district voters to remind them of Gibson’s scandal.

The mailers displayed screenshots of Gibson’s live-streamed explicit videos and wrote, “Warning: explicit material enclosed” and “do not open if you are under the age of 18.”

Soon after, Gibson’s campaign shared a statement denouncing the actions of the Republicans who exposed her explicit videos.

“David Owen and the Virginia GOP are trying to distract voters from their extreme agenda to ban abortion, defund schools and allow violent criminals to access weapons of war,” the statement said. “Voters are tired of these desperate attacks, and they will not be fooled by them. Nothing will ever deter her commitment to our community.”

