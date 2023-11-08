Hillary Clinton Compares Donald Trump To Hitler

(L) Former U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)/ (R) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:29 PM – Wednesday, November 8, 2023

On The View, Hillary Clinton said that if Donald Trump were to win the 2024 presidential election, America would face “almost unimaginable wreckage.” She then attempted to draw a parallel between him and Adolf Hitler, Germany’s 1933 dictator and the leader of the Nazi Party.

Advertisement

While referencing Hitler, she flipped back to Trump, stating that his “dictatorial, authoritarian impulses” would prompt the “end of our country as we know it.”

In the segment on The View, Clinton also alleged that if Trump were to win back the presidency, he would eventually want to imprison his opponents and stifle free speech.

“…And you could see it in countries where, well, Hitler was duly elected! And so all of a sudden, somebody with those tendencies, so dictatorial authoritarian tendencies would be like, ‘Oh, okay, we’re going to shut this down. We’re going to throw these people in jail,’” Clinton said.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State, lost to Donald Trump as the Democrat Party’s presidential nominee in 2016.

Trump is also currently the leading candidate who is expected to snag the GOP bid for the 2024 election.

“The wreckage is almost unimaginable. You know, when I was Secretary of State, I used to talk about ‘won and done.’ What I meant by that was people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections, and do away with opposition, and do away with a free press… And you could see in countries where – well, Hitler was duly elected right – all of a sudden someone with those tendencies, those dictatorial, authoritarian tendencies, would be like OK we’re going to shut this down, we’re going to throw these people in jail… And they didn’t usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do. Take him at his word. The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country’s values,” Clinton added.

Historically, Hitler lost the 1932 presidential election in Germany, but in a subsequent legislative election, the Nazi Party secured the most seats. Consequently, he was named Chancellor and later took on the role of dictator.

Clinton was asked again on The View what she believed would occur if Trump were to win another term in office.

“Oh, I can’t even, I can’t even think that, because I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. And I don’t say that lightly,” she reiterated. “And then literally, from his inauguration on, it was nothing but, you know, accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration, and everything that I worried about I saw unfolding,” Clinton added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!