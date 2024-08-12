4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Southern California

Dodger Stadium on March 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

1:55 PM – Monday, August 12, 2024

Southern California was hit with a 4.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

In initial reports, it was believed that the Los Angeles neighborhood of Highland Park, located close to Pasadena, suffered a 4.7 magnitude quake. It was revised by the U.S. Geological Service as 4.4.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAPD) stated that it is examining infrastructures, apartment buildings, power lines and large locations nearby, such as Dodger Stadium, to make sure that there was no damaged that occurred from the earthquake.

LAPD warned individuals nearby “to be prepared for aftershocks.”

Following the quake, LAPD was quick to take to social media to remind the public that 9-1-1 is meant “only for emergencies.”

Monday was the first day of school for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District. It is the second largest district in the United States. No injuries have been reported.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!