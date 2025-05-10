4.1 Earthquake Shakes Eastern Tennessee, Felt In Atlanta And The Carolinas 

The Atlanta skyline sits beyond Turner Field. STOCK IMAGE (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:58 AM – Saturday, May 10, 2025

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has hit eastern Tennessee and was felt as far away as Atlanta, Georgia.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake originated near Greenbeck, Tennessee, about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville on Saturday.

The USGS also stated that the quake had a depth of about 15.5 miles.

Meteorologists at television news stations in Georgia and North Carolina reported feeling the quake as well.

According to the Associated Press, Georgia resident Gabriela Reilly was making waffles with her husband when they felt their entire home shake.

“Our ceiling fan started shaking for about 10 seconds,” she said. “I thought a giant aircraft had flown low right over the neighborhood, but my husband said, ‘No, that was definitely an earthquake!’”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

