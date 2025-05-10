Mexico Sues Google For Changing ‘Gulf Of Mexico’ To ‘Gulf Of America’

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during her daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on February 3, 2025. (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:48 AM – Saturday, May 10, 2025

Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Google after the company changed “Gulf of Mexico” to the “Gulf of America” on its maps platform.

On Friday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced she had filed a lawsuit against Google if it continues to show U.S.-based users the “Gulf of America” designation across the entire body of water.

On his first day back in the White House in January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order renaming the northern half of the gulf the Gulf of America. The body of water shares boundaries with both the United States and Mexico, and Trump’s order only applies within the United States.

In February, Sheinbaum first threatened to sue the tech giant for the name change.

Sheinbaumhad argued that Trump’s order only applies to the part of the continental shelf under U.S. control.

“What Google is doing here is changing the name of the continental shelf of Mexico and Cuba, which has nothing to do with Trump’s decree, which applied only to the US continental shelf,” Sheinbaum told reporters. “We do not agree with this, and the Foreign Minister has sent a new letter addressing the issue.”

She went on to call the renaming “incorrect,” noting that Trump’s order “only changed the name within his own continental shelf, which extends 22 nautical miles from the US coast—not the entire Gulf.”

The gulf appears in Google Maps as the Gulf of America within the U.S., as the Gulf of Mexico within Mexico and Gulf of Mexico (Gulf of America) everywhere else.

Sheinbaum’s announcement of the lawsuit comes after House Republicans passed the Gulf of America Act by a vote of 211-206, the first stage in implementing Trump’s order. The proposal is now headed to the Senate.

