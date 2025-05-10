Trump: India, Pakistan Agree To ‘Full And Immediate’ Cease-fire 

Indian Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi speaks during a press briefing, at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on May 10, 2025. India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using “common sense”. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)



OAN Staff Abril Elfi

8:08 AM – Saturday, May 10, 2025

President Donald Trump has announced a “full immediate ceasefire” between Pakistan and India.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the president announced the cease fire in a post on his Truth Social.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump wrote in a morning Truth Social post. “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Trump’s statement comes two days after Vice President JD Vance that the U.S. does not want to get involved in the conflict.

“What we can do is try to encourage these folks to de-escalate a little bit, but we’re not going to get involved in the middle of a war that’s fundamentally none of our business and has nothing to do with America’s ability to control it,” Vance had said on Fox News.

India launched a major military operation against Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir, a region administered by Pakistan as a nominally self-governing entity that constitutes the western portion of the Kashmir region on Tuesday.

Indian officials noted that the reason for the attacks was to weaken areas of “terrorist infrastructure” after men with firearms massacred 26 tourists in Pahalgam, in Indian-controlled Kashmir, last month. Many have called it “the deadliest assault” on Indian civilians in recent years. Nonetheless, Pakistan claimed that they had held no responsibility in the murderous rampage.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!