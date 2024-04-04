$30M In Cash Stolen In L.A. Heist

A picture taken on December 7, 2021 in Istanbul shows U.S. dollars banknotes. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:29 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

The FBI and Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a heist where approximately $30 million was stolen.

According to a brief report from law enforcement, an investigation has been opened into the robbery. The millions of dollars that were stolen from a San Fernando Valley money storage facility is one of the largest cash heists in Los Angeles history.

Sources said that the robbery happened the night of Easter Sunday at an unnamed facility where cash from businesses across the area is handled.

An official familiar with the investigation told Eyewitness News that the thieves entered the facility through the roof and were able to manage not to set off any alarms when they got in.

Several TV news crews were filming outside the facility Thursday morning in an industrial part of Sylmar. Aerial footage showed a large cutout on the side of the building that appears to be boarded up by a piece of plywood.

However, it was unclear if the damage was caused by the break-in.

The incident is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department along with the FBI.

