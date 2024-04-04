Report: Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In BAND-AIDS

Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Publicly Traded Companies SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 12: In this photo illustration Johnson & Johnson band-aids are displayed on a table on November 12, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Johnson & Johnson announced plans to split its pharmaceutical and medical devices divisions and consumer products into two publicly traded companies. The company hopes to complete the transaction within two years. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:53 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Carcinogenic chemicals have been discovered in bandages, such as Band-Aid and Curad which allow direct contact with the bloodstream through an individual’s open wounds.

The study stated that of the 40 bandages from 18 different brands that were tested, 26 had detectable levels of organic fluorine, an indicator of harmful “forever chemicals,” also known as PFAS.

“Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it’s troubling to learn that they may also be exposing children and adults to PFAS,” Dr. Linda S. Birnbaum, who co-authored the study, said. “It’s obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it’s important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials.”

According to Mamavation and Environmental Health News, the PFAS bandages are likely used for their waterproof qualities.

The PFAS chemicals have reportedly been linked to various health concerns affecting growth, reproduction, and prompting obesity as well as a number of cancers. They are synthetic chemicals used in adhesives, nonstick cookware, food packaging, and other products that are said to be resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.

The term “forever chemicals” refers to their exceptional resistance to deterioration and ability to linger in the human body for long extended periods of time.

Through ingestion or direct contact, the chemicals can enter the bloodstream, embed in healthy tissue, and later begin to harm internal organs.

The brands that tested with the higher levels of fluorine include Band-Aid, CVS Health, Equate, Rite Aid, Amazon’s Solimo, Target, Curad, and others.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Geological Survey discovered traces of PFAS chemicals in almost half of the country’s tap water sources last summer, indicating that the chemicals have also made their way into a large portion of the country’s water supply.

Mamavation has stated that they also discovered the chemicals in a number of other products, such as deodorants, sports bras, diapers, contact lenses, and menstruation products.

