Meta Accused Of Censoring Posts About Israeli Hostages

OAN’s Stella Escobedo
04:28 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

A photograph of Hamas terrorists parading Israeli hostage Shani Louk’s corpse won an Associated Press award for Photo of the Year. Yet Instagram removed a video post of the same incident.  Former AirForce Intelligence Officer Travis Hawley joins One America’s Stella Escobedo to discuss Meta’s censorship and suspension of his account. 

