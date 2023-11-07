20-Year-Old Officer Stabbed To Death By Palestinian Teen In Israel

(Photo via: Israeli National Police)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:28 PM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

A young woman from Atlanta, Georgia, who moved to Israel and became a police officer was fatally stabbed by a Palestinian teenager while serving in her duties in Jerusalem.

On Monday, Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, was reportedly patrolling Jerusalem’s Old City with two other officers when she was suddenly attacked by a teenager who is believed to have been a Muslim “terrorist,” authorities say.

Another one of the officers that was working alongside Lubin sustained minor injuries and the third officer had been fighting off the teen, who, according to Israel police, was a 16-year-old Palestinian resident of Sa’ir in East Jerusalem.

The two injured officers were treated by Magen David Adom paramedics before being rushed to Jerusalem’s Hadassah-University Medical Center for treatment.

Lubin was in critical condition following the sudden attack and she later died as a result of her injuries.

However, the “terrorist” was reportedly tracked down by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) the next day during a raid at one of the refugee camps.

Governor Brian P. Kemp (R-Ga.) released a statement after the tragedy, saying that Lubin’s “courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to keep her family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

