Zelensky Declares It’s ‘Not The Right Time For Elections’ In Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky gestures as he speaks during a press conference following his talks with President of the European Council in Kyiv on April 20, 2022. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

4:25 PM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that it is “not the right time for elections” in Ukraine in the midst of the ongoing war against Russia. His comment comes as his five-year presidential term is coming to an end.

On Monday, Zelensky made an announcement in a video where he claimed that Ukraine should not have to “deal with” the upcoming elections, as the country is continuing to repel Russia, which raided Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian president said that presidential elections should not be held in the country in 2024, claiming that it would be “irresponsible” to do so due to the continuing war.

“We all understand that now, in wartime, when there are many challenges, it is utterly irresponsible to engage in topics related to an election in such a frivolous manner,” Zelensky said in his video address to Ukraine on Monday.

Prior to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Ukraine’s presidential elections were originally planned for March 2024. However, the nation’s constitution orders that it cannot go ahead with the elections until any declaration of martial law is lifted, which is doubtful to occur. The country was scheduled to hold a parliamentary election in October.

Martial law refers to the suspension of an ordinary law, which is administered by the military.

In Ukraine, martial law is scheduled to end on November 15th.

Zelensky initially mandated martial law on February 24th, 2022, which is also the day that Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated an invasion on Ukraine.

“We need to recognize that this is a time for defense, a time for battle, upon which the fate of the state and its people depend… I believe that elections are not appropriate at this time,” Zelensky claimed.

Additionally, Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey Danilov announced that “no elections can be held” due to the martial law in place in the country.

Previous to Zelensky’s announcement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba made a statement during an online appearance at the World Policy Conference in the United Arab Emirates saying that the Ukrainian president was “weighing the pros and cons” of racing in the election next year.

“We are not closing this page. The president of Ukraine is considering and weighing the different pros and cons,” said Kuleba.

“And finally, the waves of any politically divisive things must stop,” he said Monday. “We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine. I believe that now is not the right time for elections.”

“And if we need to put an end to a political dispute and continue to work in unity, there are structures in the state that are capable of putting an end to it and giving society all the necessary answers. So that there is no room left for conflicts and someone else’s game against Ukraine,” he said.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, stated in September that she was “unsure” if her husband would seek re-election in 2024. She added that whether or not he decided to run for a second term, it would depend on the nation’s capacity to set up a “free and fair” election.

“It will also depend whether our society would need him as a president, if he will feel that Ukrainian society will no longer wish him to be the president, he will probably not run,” Zelenska said in September. “But I will support him whatever decision he takes.”

