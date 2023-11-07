Bill Maher Shames Neil DeGrasse Tyson For Catering To ‘Woke’ College Students

(L)Neil deGrasse Tyson attends the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival. (Photo by David Crotty/Getty Images) (R) Bill Maher. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

4:28 PM – Tuesday, November 7, 2023

In a recent episode of the podcast “Club Random,” comedian and commentator Bill Maher bluntly expressed his opinions regarding Neil DeGrasse Tyson by publicly criticizing the “celebrity scientist” for catering to the sensibilities of “woke” college students.

“These people are f****** nuts, and you should be calling them out. Somebody like you, who has standing with kids,” Maher asserted.

When the topic of Bill Maher’s decision to stop doing stand-up comedy on college campuses due to “woke students ruining comedy” arose, a heated debate began between the two notable personalities.

Maher was then criticized and accused by Tyson of having “given up on an entire generation” and of not adapting to modern times.

“I’ve given up on any place that doesn’t even remotely attempt to believe in free speech,” Maher said. “And… anything that they hear that they don’t like, that they don’t agree with is violence. These people are f****** nuts and you should be calling them out. Somebody like you, who has standing with kids.”

“You’re doing what parents do. You’re taking the path of least resistance and therefore hurting the kids and yourself. Parents ruin both their lives. They ruin their f****** spoiled kids’ lives and they ruin their own lives because the kids rule the roost. So, what you’re doing on a national level,” Maher continued.

On top of praising present-day universities, the celebrity scientist has taken the approach of commending transgenderism and leftist ideologies to his sizable fan base in recent years.

He has also been particularly vocal of accepting and allowing biological men who identify as women to participate in female sports, no matter the detriment to biological female athletes.

