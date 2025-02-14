2 Shot At Eagles Super Bowl Parade

Cooper DeJean #33 of the Philadelphia Eagles addresses the fans during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

Friday, February 14, 2025

UPDATE 12:47 PM – Two people have been shot at the Philadelphia Eagles parade in the city’s Spring Garden neighborhood on Friday as hundreds of thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the team’s championship victory.

The sequence of events leading to the shooting remains unclear, as does the severity of the victims’ wounds.

12:32 PM – Following their 40-22 triumph against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to the city’s streets on Friday to celebrate their NFL team’s success in a grand procession.

The parade plans even led the city to announce the closure of Philadelphia city offices and public schools — as it anticipated at least one million people to join in on the celebration of the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory.

“We look forward to joyfully celebrating the Eagles’ victory as a community, and we hope that you do so safely and responsibly with friends and family,” the Philadelphia school district announced.

Eagles fans are notorious for their “rowdy” nature, as large swaths of fans had flocked to the streets the night of the Super Bowl to celebrate the victory — destroying several city light poles along the way while igniting fires across town.

The parade began at 11 a.m., featuring over 15 Jumbotron screens, as fans watched the team hoist the Lombardi trophy on the parade float.

The parade was also followed by a 2 p.m. ceremony at the “Rocky” steps, along the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Eagles victory follows after their Super Bowl defeat just two years ago against the Chiefs, which made this “revenge” victory all the more captivating for Eagles fans. They now hope to crush the Chiefs in the next season — in the hopes of accomplishing a “three-peat” win.

The Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory came in 2018, when the team defeated the New England Patriots in a final score of 41-33.

