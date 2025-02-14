Airbnb Co-Founder Joins Elon Musk In DOGE

Producer Joe Gebbia attends “We Dare to Dream” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at AMC 19th Street on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:03 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025

Joe Gebbia, an MIT-educated Tesla board member who has a background in design, entrepreneurship, and business, is joining the Trump administration in order to assist Elon Musk and the DOGE organization in rooting out wasteful spending and federal workforce misuse.

Gebbia is the co-founder of the popular travel app Airbnb, in addition to being a close friend of Musk.

Gebbia reportedly arrived at the Office of Personnel Management’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning — ready to start his new job.

However, it still remains a mystery on what Gebbia’s specific role will be with DOGE. He becomes the latest tech billionaire to have a hands-on role in implementing positive change with the new Trump administration.

The move also comes as other major CEOs have tried to strengthen their relationship with the 47th president, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman among others.

Prior to his new role at DOGE, Gebbia had just created a startup called Samara, which develops high-end tiny home ADUs for properties. An Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) is a residential unit that can be attached or detached from a primary residence.

Nevertheless, Gebbia has donated to Democrat candidates in the past, such as Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 and 2023. Despite his past support for Democrats, Gebbia announced in January that he had voted for Trump — specifically citing his primary support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) who told his supporters to vote for Trump after he dropped out of the 2024 election.

On X, Gibbet has repeatedly applauded DOGE’s work — saying criticisms against the newly-founded organization are “unbelievable.”

