FBI Tip Thwarts Indiana Teen’s Planned Valentine’s Day Mass Shooting At Mooresville High School

OAN Staff James Meyers

1:52 PM – Friday, February 14, 2025

Indiana police have said they stopped a Valentine’s Day shooting massacre, which a teenage girl was allegedly plotting at her high school.

Eighteen-year-old Trinity Shockley was arrested this week within days of police uncovering her plot to shoot up Mooresville High School, located southwest of Indianapolis, according to authorities.

The teenager was reportedly obsessed with the fame of school shooters, including mass killer Nikolas Cruz, and had a plan to shoot up the high school, according to an arrest affidavit.

Shockley garnered attention after she was hit by a drunk driver in 2022, on her way to school, being left with a fractured skull and brain damage.

She had also been looking for mental health support as she allegedly planned the mass shooting, and said to a school counselor that she was “sexually attracted” to Cruz, the Parkland high school shooter who killed 17 people on Valentine’s Day in 2018.

A tip came from the FBI Tuesday evening about an alleged attack on the school, and Mooresville police had conducted a raid on the teenager’s home and arrested her.

Currently, Shockley is being held without bail after being charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit intimidation and threat to commit terrorism, according to Fox 59.

After her arrest, the Mooresville School District said Shockley has been banned from campus as she faces charges.

“District personnel are thankful for the cooperation of local, state, and federal law enforcement officials, who continue to thoroughly investigate this situation,” said district communications director Susan Haynes in an emailed statement. “As always, mental health resources are available to all students of Mooresville Schools. Families and students are encouraged to contact their school office with any questions.”

She is also the daughter of a 19-year U.S. military veteran.

