2 Mothers Dead, 3 Children Injured In Chicago Shooting

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:22 PM – Thursday, July 4, 2024

Two women have died and three children have been injured following a shooting in Chicago.

Deputy Chief Don Jerome reported that a 42-year-old and a 22-year-old woman had passed away following reports of gunfire in the Greater Grand Crossing area at around 6:15 a.m.

At Comer Children’s Hospital, the conditions of three boys, ages eight, seven, and five, are all critical.

“The investigation reveals that two vehicles pulled up into the area. Multiple subjects exited those vehicles and fired at this residence,” Jerome told reporters at the scene. “Multiple shell casings were recovered from both a rifle and a handgun at the scene.”

According to Jerome, the victims were all inside the house during the attack. He stated that police were unsure of the victims’ relationships at this time and declined to identify them.

Jerome claimed he was unaware of the nature of the apparent personal dispute that led to the shooting.

Grand Crossing’s alderman, Desmon Yancy, stated he was not aware of any problems that might have preceded the shooting.

“The neighborhood is a relatively quiet community and isn’t really used to this sort of violence,” he stated.

