Leaked Video: Trump’s Critique of Biden And Harris Following Debate

OAN’s Abril Elfi

7:48 AM – Thursday, July 4, 2024

Former President Donald Trump was seen in a leaked video referring to President Joe Biden as a “broken-down pile of crap” and stating he hopes that Biden drops out of the race soon.

The Daily Beast was able to obtain a video clip of Trump criticizing the 81-year-old president and offering his analysis on the state of the race while sitting in a golf cart with his son Barron Trump.

The footage starts with Trump asking a group of individuals off camera, “How did I do with the debate the other night?”

The group praised him for his performance before Trump attacked Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“We kicked that old, broken down pile of crap,” Trump told those gathered around his golf cart. “He’s a bad guy.”

“He just quit, you know — he’s quitting the race,” Trump continued. “I got him out — and that means we have Kamala.”

“I think she’s going to be better,” the former president argued.

“She’s so bad,” he said. “She’s so pathetic. She’s so f–king bad.”

Trump then turned his attention back to the president.

“Can you imagine that guy dealing with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin? And the president of China — who’s a fierce person. He’s a fierce man, very tough guy,” the 45th president said of Xi Jinping. “They just announced he’s probably quitting. Just keep knocking him out, huh?”

When reached for comment, the Trump campaign referred The Post to an earlier statement on “Total Collapse of the Democrat Party.”

“Every Democrat who is calling on Crooked Joe Biden to quit was once a supporter of Biden and his failed policies that lead to extreme inflation, an open border, and chaos at home and abroad,” Trump campaign officials Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in the missive.

“Make no mistake that Democrats, the mainstream media, and the swamp colluded to hide the truth from the American public – Joe Biden is weak, failed, dishonest, and not fit for the White House,” they added.

“Every one of them has lied about Joe Biden’s cognitive state and supported his disastrous policies over the past four years, especially Cackling Copilot Kamala Harris. President Trump will beat any Democrat on November 5th because he has a proven record and an agenda to Make America Great Again,” the statement concludes.

