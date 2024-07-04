New York: Family Of 5 Dies After Small Plane Crash

STOCK IMAGE (Photo credit should read PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:11 AM – Thursday, July 4, 2024

A family of five died in a small plane crash in New York as they were returning home from a baseball tournament.

The family was traveling to Charleston, West Virginia, when the single-engine Piper Malibu Mirage crashed in Masonville, New York, a wooded area approximately 100 miles southwest of Albany, under “unknown circumstances,” according to reports.

The group was scheduled to land in Atlanta, their final destination, after the small plane made a brief stop in Charleston to refuel. According to a news release, New York State Police located the “downed aircraft” amidst debris a little after 2 p.m. on Sunday, but they were unable to locate any survivors.

Roger Beggs, 76, Laura VanEpps, 43, Ryan VanEpps, 42, James R. VanEpps, 12, and Harrison VanEpps, 10, had all traveled from Georgia to attend a baseball tournament in Cooperstown, New York.

Governor Brian P. Kemp (R-Ga.) posted his condolences on X to those affected by the tragedy.

“As we learn of this tragic news, please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for the loved ones of the Beggs and VanEpps families. We offer our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved them.”

The Binghamton Press & Sun Bulletin reported that a National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigator was scheduled to arrive at the crash site on Monday afternoon in order to start recording the scene and inspecting the wreckage.

All materials recovered from the wreckage of the aircraft will be brought to a secure location for additional analysis.

To determine the root of the malfunction, investigators will examine the pilot, the aircraft, and the operational environment, which includes the weather.

