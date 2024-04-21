2 Killed, 6 Injured In Mass Shooting At Memphis Block Party

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 7: Police investigate the scene of a reported carjacking reportedly connected to a series of shootings on September 7, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. Memphis police arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the shootings of multiple people across the city while allegedly livestreaming the crimes on Facebook, according to published reports. (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

3:25 PM – Sunday, April 21, 2024

Two individuals have been killed and six more were injured as a result of a mass shooting that happened during a block party in Memphis, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred in the Orange Mound neighborhood’s 2400 block of Carnes Avenue around 7:19 p.m. on Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

When officers arrived, they discovered five gunshot victims, three critically injured victims who were sent to the hospital, and two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

“During the follow-up investigation, we learned that there were 8 total victims, with two of those being deceased on the scene,” Memphis police announced in an updated statement shared on X.

Only one of the six surviving victims is still in critical condition.

At a press conference, Interim Police Chief CJ Davis stated that investigators are trying to find the shooters responsible.

According to Davis, at least two individuals who opened fire during the block party are known to the police.

Police blocked off several crime scenes along Carnes Avenue and Grand Street while they looked into the shooting. Multiple ambulances were dispatched to the area by the Memphis Fire Department.

Police stated that the shooting took place at an unlicensed block party and that there were at leas 200 people present.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.

