N.Y.C: At Least 2 Stabbed, 1 Hit On Head With Bottle On Cruise Boat Party

NFL: JAN 29 Super Bowl XLVIII – Denver Broncos Press Conference 29 JAN 2014: Super Bowl XLVIII Press Conference held on the ship Cornucopia Majesty docked next to the AFC Hotel. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:07 PM – Sunday, April 21, 2024

At least two people have been stabbed and another was hit on the head with a bottle after a fight broke out on a party boat near a Brooklyn pier.

Advertisement

On Saturday, at around 5:30 p.m., the New York Police Department and fire officials responded to calls for emergency assistance at Pier 4.

At least two victims were stabbed, and one victim received a bottle blow to the head.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 32-year-old man who had been stabbed in the torso and 40-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen, cops said.

The injured person who was hit on the head, identified as a 28-year-old man, has reportedly been transported to a nearby hospital.

Two more people declined on-site medical treatment, according to the Fire Department.

Reports state that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening, but this has not been clarified by officials.

According to NBC New York, no one has been arrested yet for the offense.

As authorities arrived on the scene, all 1,300 passengers were asked to disembark.

Investigators are still looking into what led to the stabbing incidents.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!