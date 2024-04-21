1 Dead, 9 Injured After Car Collides With Milwaukee County Bus

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:37 PM – Sunday, April 21, 2024

One person has died and nine others were injured after a car crashed into a Milwaukee County bus.

Advertisement

A bus heading east and a car traveling south collided in Milwaukee shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to city police.

Police reported that the car was traveling west on Capitol Drive when the driver ignored a red light at North 35th Street and slammed into the bus.

The collision reportedly occurred at West Wisconsin Avenue and North 35th Street.

At the scene, one of the car’s passengers was declared dead. Two more people, the car’s driver and a passenger, were taken to the hospital after suffering significant injuries.

On the bus, seven people suffered less serious injuries. While the others were taken to the hospital, one was treated at the scene.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the 29-year-old driver of the car was taken into custody, and charges are pending review.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or the P3 Tips app.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!