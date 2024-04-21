(Photo by by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:28 PM – Sunday, April 21, 2024

One person of interest has been arrested and another is wanted as investigators continue to look into a deadly armed carjacking in Florida.

Advertisement

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said that Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Services on Friday afternoon regarding an unrelated matter.

Torres-Garcia’s Facebook profile picture showed him wearing the same clothing as a suspect seen in the video from the incident, and investigators discovered that he was connected to the green Acura used in the carjacking.

On April 11th, Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, 31, was the victim of a carjacking at an intersection in Winter Springs. A witness saw a man approaching the driver’s side of the white 2017 Dodge Durango she was driving, brandishing a weapon, and then entering the backseat on camera while wearing a black hoodie and mask.

Before the video stopped, the suspects’ green Acura was seen driving closely behind the Durango when the two made a U-turn.

Aguasvivas’ body is presumed to have been the one found inside a burned SUV in Osceola County not long after the carjacking.

“So to answer the question of why, if this is our shooter, why would he target her?” Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma asked during a Friday press conference. “I can’t answer that question yet.”

The connection between Aguasvivas and Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, a man she might have known, was also discovered during the homicide investigation.

Hernandez may have been the last person Aguasvivas spoke to over the phone before she passed away, according to Lemma, who claims Hernandez was located by Aguasvivas’s brother, Luis Fernando Abreu, through an iCloud account search.

After that, Abreu gave Hernandez a Facetime call, snapped a picture of his face, and forwarded it to the detectives. Lemma stated that investigators were able to match Hernandez’s image with a 2019 mugshot, which showed a 98.6% match.

The Casselberry residence of Hernandez and his girlfriend, Monicsabel Romero Soto, 27, was granted a search warrant.

“During the execution of the search warrant trafficking, amounts of fentanyl, money, and a firearm (not believed to be connected to the carjacking) were discovered,” SCSO shared in the latest update.

Additionally, Soto allegedly accepted a “controlled delivery by Homeland Security Investigations containing three kilos of cocaine” at the time the search warrant was being executed and was arrested in Osceola County.

Hernandez is wanted on an active warrant for trafficking in fentanyl and is currently at large. If someone knows where he is, they should contact SCSO at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where anonymous tips can potentially earn up to $1,000 in cash rewards.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!