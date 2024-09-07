19-Year-Old U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Found Dead In Dorm Room 

(Photo via; U.S. Air Force Academy)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

9:00 AM – Saturday, September 7, 2024

A 19-year-old United States Air Force Academy cadet has been found dead in her dorm room.

The academy released a statement where they said that Cadet 4th Class Avery Koonce was “found unconscious in her dormitory” on Wednesday night and attempted life-saving measures by first responders were unsuccessful.

“We lost an incredible teammate… While only with us for a short time, Avery positively impacted her unit, her intercollegiate team, and her class – her loss will be felt across USAFA,” Academy Superintendent Lt Gen Tony Bauernfeind said. “Our team is focused on providing support to Avery’s family, Cadet Squadron 38, the Track and Field team, and the entire Academy family.”

“Avery, may you find blue skies and tailwinds as you rest forever in peace,” the Academy added.

Koonce was the president of the student council and the head of the National Honor Society at Thrall High School, according to the Austin American-Statesman, which cited the district superintendent.

“She was the epitome of our high school,” Superintendent Tommy Hooker told the newspaper. “She is what you would want in a well-rounded student. Our community is kind of at a loss with our feelings. We are just kind of devastated.”

In addition, U.S. Representative Pete Sessions (R-Texas.) expressed his “deep sadness” to the Austin American-Statesman upon learning of Koonce’s passing. Sessions had nominated Koonce to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy outside of Colorado Springs.

“She was a thoughtful and articulate young woman, well prepared for success at the U.S. Air Force Academy. … Cadet Koonce was a remarkable leader and her loss is felt by her community in Texas and fellow USAFA Cadets,” Sessions added.

Koonce was set to graduate in 2028 and was a member of the women’s track and field team.

The U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado is offering support services to cadets, faculty and staff.

The academy stated that they are looking into the cause of her death. As of Friday, no updates have been provided on the investigation, according to an academy spokesperson.

