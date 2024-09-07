Autopsy Report: 4 Victims Of Bayesian Superyacht Died Of ‘Dry Drowning’

Divers of the Vigili del Fuoco, the Italian Corps. of Firefighters carry the body of Hannah Lynch, the last missing person at Porticello harbor near Palermo, on August 23, 2024, four days after the British-flagged luxury yacht Bayesian sank. (Photo by ALESSANDRO FUCARINI/AFP via Getty Images)

10:41 AM – Saturday, September 7, 2024

An autopsy report has revealed that four of the seven people who died after the Bayesian superyacht capsized passed away after being trapped alive inside the ship’s cabins and suffocated.

According to forensics results, attorney Chris Morvillo, his wife Neda, and chairman Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy all passed away from “death by confinement,” according to La Repubblica, an Italian publication.

The so-called “dry drowning” supports the hypothesis that the four were awake when the ship went down and had been desperately breathing in a small air bubble of oxygen until it tragically ran out. Pathologists with the Palermo Institute of Forensic Medicine tested them and found no water in their stomach, trachea, or lungs.

The Bayesian capsized and sank in approximately 16 minutes after being struck by a predawn storm on August 19th. The four victims were discovered in a cabin on the port, or left, side of the hull, along with tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who had planned the yacht trip to celebrate a recent legal victory.

Hannah, Lynch’s 18-year-old daughter, was discovered in the following cabin, which was also on the ship’s port side.

According to La Repubblica, Lynch’s wife tried to save her husband and daughter, but she cut her bare feet on the glass and fell to the bottom as the boat shook. The cuts prevented her from walking for a week.

Their air pockets filled with carbon dioxide turned toxic as the oxygen ran out, causing them to die as the ship sank tilted on its starboard side.

Recaldo Thomas, the ship’s cook, was discovered right next to the wreck.

La Repubblica reported that Lynch, his daughter, and Thomas’s bodies will undergo autopsies on Friday.

Authorities in charge of civil protection said they think the ship was hit by a waterspout, or tornado over the water, close to the port of Porticello, where the yacht was anchored.

There were 10 crew members and 12 passengers on board the Bayesian. 15 people, including Lynch’s wife, were rescued.

It is reported that prosecutors are looking into the possibility of the captain and two crew members being involved in the sinking. The reason behind the ship’s sinking is still unknown.

