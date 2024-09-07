Suspect Who Fatally Shot 15-Year-Old In High School Bathroom Identified, Charged As An Adult

Stock Image (Photo by SAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:03 PM – Saturday, September 7, 2024

UPDATE 12:50 pm: The 16-year-old suspect has been identified as Jaylen Rushawn Prince and has been charged for murder, first- and second-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence.

Prince is currently being held in the Harford County Detention Center. He is awaiting his initial appearance before a judicial officer.

A 16-year-old has been taken into custody after he allegedly fatally shot a 15-year-old boy during an “altercation” in the boys’ bathroom at Joppatowne High School in Joppa, Maryland.

According to Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler, Warren Curtis Grant, 15, was taken from the restroom by students, as the principal and school nurses attended to him after he was shot by another student on Friday.

The teenager was airlifted to a trauma center and passed away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The 16-year-old suspect—who has not been publicly identified—fled from the school to residences in the neighborhood nearby, according to the sheriff. He was arrested “within minutes” thanks to community members.

The shooting occurred on the suspect’s first day of school, according to Gahler.

The sheriff stated that although the gun has not been found, it looks like there was only one shot fired during the incident.

He continued saying that the authorities were unaware of what the disagreement was about.

Authorities stated that police have previously responded to calls for service involving the teen and that they are aware of the suspect.

“We’ve had more than 10 incidents since 2022 where this suspect was either the victim, witness, or suspect” Gahler said.

More than 100 police officers responded to the scene.

“We’re just devastated to be a part of this awful group of schools that have experienced things like this,” Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean Bulson said. “And we’re going to do everything we can, working with this community, to make sure this absolutely never happens again.”

The sheriff said the teenager will be charged as an adult, and a motive remains unknown.

“This is a 16-year-old suspect that we are now not allowed to talk to. So, as far as trying to get some information to our detectives as to why we’re not allowed to ask the suspect in this case,” Gahler said. “We’ve talked to the state’s attorney and we do have sufficient information that he will be charged in association with the shooting without the need to be interviewed, overwhelming evidence, if you will, but the investigation is ongoing.”

This comes days after 14-year-old Colt Gray killed four people and injured nine others during a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia on September 4th.

