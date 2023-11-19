10-Year-Old Killed By Vicious Monkeys In Western India 

Monkeys sit on top of a car at a market area in New Delhi on December 14, 2021. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

11:22 AM – Sunday, November 19, 2023

10-year-old Dipak Thakor has died after suffering serious injuries from a vicious monkey attack while he was playing with friends in Western India.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Thakor was playing with his friends near a temple in the western state of Gujarat in India when he encountered a “notorious gang” of violent monkeys.

Thakor was attacked by the gang of monkeys, with one of the animals “tearing out his intestines” and “digging his claws” into the boy, according to Indian officials.

The boy was then rushed to the hospital following the violent attack. However, doctors were unfortunately unable to save him.

“His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” the official said.

The monkey’s who performed the deadly attack have been on the run and have carried out several other attacks, with authorities mentioning that this particular occurrence was the “third attack by monkeys in the village within a week.”

According to Vishal Chaudhary, who is a Salki forest official, authorities have been trying to track down what they called a “large troop” of monkeys and have so far been successful at capturing a few of them.

“We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur,” Chaudhary stated. “There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another.”

Chaudhary mentioned that two langurs have been captured so far, and cages have been set up in order to trap a third.

Violent attacks performed by monkeys are not rare in India, according to Indian officials, with multiple instances of monkey attacks across India that have been reported in recent years.

Earlier this year, a monkey that had a ₹21,000, or about $250, bounty on its head was captured in Madhya Pradesh after attacking 20 people over the course of two weeks.

In 2021, two more monkeys were caught in the Indian state of Maharashtra under suspicion of killing up to 250 puppies by bringing them to rooftops and treetops and then dropping them.

Although they are not naturally violent, attacks by monkeys are not unheard of in India, especially in areas where they coexist with humans and may feel threatened or accustomed to food.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!