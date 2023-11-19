Suspect In The Killing Of 4 Women Found Dead

(Photos via; Memphis Police Department)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:12 PM – Sunday, November 19, 2023

A suspect in the murder of four people and the injury of another has been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, following shootings at three different locations in Memphis that left three women and an adolescent girl dead and one critically injured, officers conducted a manhunt and discovered Mavis Christian Jr.’s, 52, body in his car.

Authorities stated that Christian was related to the victims, however, they were unable to provide further details at this time about how they were related.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic and senseless shootings on Saturday … resulting in the deaths of four innocent family members and a fifth victim critically injured,” the police department said in a statement posted on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their loved ones as our community grieves more lives taken by domestic violence.”

At 9:22 p.m. on Saturday, police in Memphis responded to a report of gunfire in the 100 Block of Howard Drive. A woman who appeared to have been shot by a gun was discovered by the police and was declared dead on the spot.

Two more fatal shootings that were connected were discovered by investigators.

A 15-year-old girl was critically injured and a 13-year-old girl and a woman were killed at Field Lark Drive.

As previously reported by Memphis Police Officer Christopher Williams, another woman was discovered shot to death on Warrington Road.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for Christian’s body after police came to the conclusion that he was the shooter.

Christian Jr. was located inside a vehicle in the 3000 block of Alta Road at 3:31 a.m. Sunday where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

