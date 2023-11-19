Trump Leads Biden For First Time In NBC Poll Hypothetical Election Matchup

OAN’s Abril Elfi 
10:57 AM – Sunday, November 19, 2023

New NBC hypothetical general election national poll showed President Joe Biden behind former President Donald Trump for the first time in the poll’s history. 

NBC host Kristen Welker spoke on Sunday stating that “this is the first time in the history of our poll that former President Trump beats President Biden.” 

Poll analyst Steve Kornacki called the result “stunning,” adding that Trump had never led Biden starting back in 2019.

At 46%–44%, Trump leads Biden by two points, while Republicans lead Democrats 47%–45% in the generic congressional ballot.

The results show that Trump is now leading Biden in the hypothetical head-to-head contest in 2024.

Just 30% of independents still support Biden’s performance, as more than twice as many of the majority of independents, 63%, disapprove.

Biden’s defections have been sparked by the Israel-Hamas war, which began on October 7th

Since then, his approval rating for foreign policy has dropped by 8 points, from an already-low 41% to just 33%.

Even among young voters, which range from 18 to 34-years-old, Biden is behind at 42% while Trump leads by four points at 46%.

Kornacki noted that in 2020, Biden had 26 points more than now on young voters, stating that “this could be a massive sea change.” 

