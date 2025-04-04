Beware: Chinese Espionage

A police officer patrols Tiananmen Square during a dust storm on April 18, 2006 in Beijing, China. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

OAN Commentary by: Theodore R. Malloch

Friday, April 4, 2025

This is hardly BREAKING NEWS since it is so utterly pervasive. The real and urgent question is: why aren’t we doing something about it.

China is spying on us—big time. They are using all the old tricks and many new ones in the espionage bag — all the time, and everywhere.

We know that the CCP spy balloon was shot down after traversing the entire United States. It hovered for long periods over sensitive areas on purpose.

Other such balloons have appeared, as have drones over secure spaces, nuclear sites, and military bases. They are collecting information they intend to utilize.

So too, they have purchased large tracts of land in many states in rich farmlands and next to both high technology parks and military installations, including nuclear launch sites. Why?

The CCP has its own authorized police stations in cities across the entire U.S. that monitor and injure not only Chinese-Americans, using blackmail but also employ sophisticated gadgetry and spyware to peek at and collect information on Americans and our companies. Why did over 15,000 illegal Chinese immigrants cross our until recently open border. They are almost all males of military age.

The U.S. government estimates the Chinese have over 25,000 active spies and 15,000 related agents, in the U.S. presently at embassies, consulates and undercover in businesses, many of which are high tech, biomedical, or financial in nature. Not to mention, “students” who often never show up to class.

This far exceeds the USSR’s infamous KGB at the height of the Cold War.

The recent massive Salt Typhoon breach conducted by China has dramatically affected our telecommunications providers.

The Chinese are using the next generation of sophisticated cyber and emerging AI technologies to steal data, IP, and to literally see what we are doing, what we are writing, what we are saying—second by second. They use data collected from Zoom calls, Tik Tok, and other media to profile us and especially our leaders—business, as well as political.

News reports about active Chinese spies such as Fang Fang, who was a honey trap for Rep. Swalwell (D-Calif.) or the 20-year employee of Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), are public knowledge. A former senior advisor to the Federal Reserve Bank was just indicted on charges of economic espionage. He conspired to steal the banks trade secrets for the benefit of the People’s Republic of China.

What is less well known and guarded are the thousands of other obvious attempts by China’s agents to perform acts of espionage against us and our allies. The FBI Director said they open a new Chinese counter-espionage case every 15 minutes. There are 10,000 Chinese cyberattacks per minute. And these are not random attackers in some basement. They are entire brigades working for the Chinese military.

And, what are they targeting? Our infrastructure, government agencies, financial networks, critical systems and energy grids. They are part of a declared war on America called “Hybrid Warfare” and the Chinese are purposedly assaulting our: political actors and public influence, economic control points, and are involved in transnational crime.

The goal is complete control.

Read the report called “Project Dragonlord,” China knows where we are vulnerable and that we mostly look the other way.

Our general response? SILENCE.

Chinese students and graduates come to the U.S. to study, typically in sciences and engineering, and many are under pressure to spy on what they learn and who they work with. The Chinese have also invested heavily in so-called, Confucius Institutes, at hundreds of colleges and universities to give a positive account of Communist China and its policies and to spy on the academics and research of at those institutions.

According to my sources at the DOJ and FBI, the Chinese threat is now our largest and most serious threat. The Chinese government sponsored hackers have infiltrated our various networks and have “broad and full access” to American data which allows them to “geolocate millions of individuals” and “record phone calls at will.”

The Chinese have top level listening stations and instruments in nearby Cuba, 90 miles off our coast, and use it as a base to infiltrate the U.S. They are the instigator of the deadly fentanyl trade, deal in narcotics, contraband and illicit materials. China is also at the center of the human slave trade and works with notorious cartels.

Clearly, the counterintelligence and economic espionage efforts emanating from the government of China and the Chinese Communist Party are a severe and grave threat to the economic well-being and democratic values of the United States. The cost of their IP theft alone, is estimated to exceed well over $500 billion a year.

Confronting this threat is the FBI’s top counterintelligence priority. China hawk, Gordon Chang, author of The Coming Collapse of China, says the U.S. is now far behind in the spy game as a result of the Biden administration inaction.

So, the central question is: what are we going to do about it?

Face it, we are already at war with China. No bombs or bullets. China is gradually dismantling our controls, influence, and eroding our very sovereignty.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

Theodore Roosevelt Malloch is a scholar-diplomat-strategist who has worked in the US State Department, Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and at ambassadorial level in the United Nations Europe. His book Trump’s World spells out in detail Trump’s foreign policy.

