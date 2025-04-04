March Jobs Report Beats Expectations With 228K New Positions

A “Now Hiring” sign is seen at a FedEx location on Broadway on June 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

12:25 PM – Friday, April 4, 2025

The latest jobs report for the month of March came in higher than expected as the Trump administration has applauded the newest numbers.

Advertisement

U.S. employers added a surprising 228,000 jobs in March — which was higher than February’s 151,000 jobs after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) implemented several federal layoffs.

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to applaud the most recent report.

“GREAT JOB NUMBERS, FAR BETTER THAN EXPECTED. IT’S ALREADY WORKING. HANG TOUGH, WE CAN’T LOSE!!!, the president said.”

According to a Reuters poll that surveyed a number of economists, they predicted an addition of 135,000 jobs for March — with estimates ranging between 50,000 to 185,000.

The sectors of healthcare, transportation, and warehousing experienced some of the highest growth in terms of job creation.

Nevertheless, certain business owners and hiring managers have also claimed that they are hesitant to hire more workers at the moment due to fears related to Trump’s tariff plan.

“At the surface level, it seems like a stable and resilient labor market. However, a closer examination of the data reveals that employers are exercising caution across nearly all sectors,” stated Ger Doyle, County Manager at the ManPower Group company, a workforce solutions firm.

Trump has emphasized that his reciprocal tariffs, including a 10% baseline tax on all imports and higher rates on specific nations — could be lowered through proper negotiations.

“Businesses are focused on maintaining their operations with their existing workforces, but if uncertainty continues, they may consider how to right-size their business for the moment,” Doyle continued.

Private sector payrolls added 209,000 jobs in March, well above the 127,000 projected by economists, and the latest jobs report could offer some short-relief to financial markets currently “ravaged” by tariff negotiations.

“While Friday’s jobs report showed that the economy is still adding jobs even with the tariff uncertainty and Federal job cuts, the data is backward looking and doesn’t say anything about how employers might fare over the coming months,” Glen Smith, chief investment officer at GDS Wealth Management, said in a note.

Currently, the Fed’s policy rate is between the 4.25% to 4.50% range.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak later on Friday, as Trump has called for him to cut interest rates.

“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates. He is always ‘late,’ but he could now change his image, and quickly,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months – A BIG WIN for America. CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!”

However, Powell later said that the Fed was “well positioned to wait for greater clarity” before making adjustments like rate cuts, according to business journalists in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday. Additionally, he stated that the declared duties were “much higher than anticipated.”

Central bank policymakers held rates steady at their last meeting in March, and Powell said they will be monitoring inflation data for signs of increasing price pressures, including those attributable to tariffs.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth estimates for the first quarter are below a 0.5% annualized rate.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!