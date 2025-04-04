NSA Director And Deputy Fired By Trump Following Laura Loomer Meeting

(L-Top) Wendy Noble. (Photo via: National Security Agency – NSA) / (L-Bottom) National Security Agency Director General Timothy Haugh speaks during a Senate Committee on Intelligence Hearing. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (Center) activist Laura Loomer listen as President Donald Trump speaks. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / (R) US President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

1:20 PM – Friday, April 4, 2025

The Trump administration has ousted both the director and civilian deputy of the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA), following a private meeting with conservative commentator and activist Laura Loomer, who is known for her viral social media presence.

In the context of the NSA, a “civilian deputy” refers to the Deputy Director of the NSA, who is the highest-ranking civilian within the agency — acting as the chief operating officer and principal advisor to the Director.

Following the dismissal of other senior NSA employees earlier on Thursday, Director Gen. Timothy Haugh and his civilian deputy Wendy Noble were fired late on Thursday night.

Haugh has over 30 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, and he also serves as the head of the U.S. Cyber Command.

Nonetheless, Loomer reminded the president during the discussion that Haugh in particular needed to be removed, due to the fact that he was personally chosen by Mark Milley — the previous chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, whose security detail and clearance has since been revoked by the Pentagon.

In addition to jumping on the Democrat name-calling bandwagon of labeling Trump a “fascist,” Milley was previously accused of treason for phone calls he held with the Chinese during the final weeks of the first Trump presidency. Trump described those calls as “an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!”.

Meanwhile, Representative Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a Democrat serving on the House Intelligence Committee, expressed profound concern over the NSA firings in a notably impassioned manner — following the announcement. However, in response, some Republicans have also criticized Himes for what they described as a clearly “performative” display — arguing that his remarks were intended to perpetuate anti-Trump rhetoric.

“I have known General Haugh to be an honest and forthright leader who followed the law and put national security first—I fear those are precisely the qualities that could lead to his firing in this Administration,” Himes said in a statement. “The Intelligence Committee and the American people need an immediate explanation for this decision, which makes all of us less safe.”

After meeting with the conservative political commentator and activist, Loomer, Trump dismissed at least three senior workers and two junior officials from the White House National Security Council (NSC).

Loomer maintained that a number of NSC members were not devoted, or they were disloyal in regard to following through with Trump’s second administration’s goals. She described both Haugh and Noble as “Biden holdovers.”

“NSA Director Tim Haugh and his deputy Wendy Noble have been disloyal to President Trump. That is why they have been fired,” she wrote on X.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.), cited the latest Signal app breach involving senior Trump administration officials in his condemnation of the recent NSA firings.

“It is astonishing that President Trump would fire the nonpartisan, experienced leader of the NSA while still failing to hold any member of his team accountable for leaking classified information on a commercial messaging app – even as he apparently takes staffing direction on national security from a discredited conspiracy theorist in the Oval Office,” he posted on X.

