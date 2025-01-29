Anthony Fauci Could Still Be Prosecuted Despite Biden Pardon

OAN Staff Pearson Sharp

9:42 AM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Despite Joe Biden’s sweeping presidential pardons for members of his administration, the Senate may still have the power to impeach public officials for crimes they may have committed in office. One America’s Pearson Sharp explains.



Transcript:

It’s only been a few short days since President Trump took back the office in the White House that was stolen from him, and already, he’s done more for America than the usurper Biden did in four years.

On his very first day in office, Trump swiped his pen and erased a mountain of the evil and chaos that Biden pushed through.

He’s signed hundreds of executive orders so far, and there’s no sign he’s slowing down.

From freeing the January 6th political prisoners, to fixing the gender madness, to firing the federal DEI workers, freezing hiring at the IRS, sending soldiers to the border and ending birthright citizenship, putting a stop to climate change mandates and ramping up drilling and oil production and building infrastructure for artificial intelligence, Trump has made it clear that it’s America first, all the way!

Which is incredibly exciting after four long years of our leaders putting America last.

Which raises an interesting point: what’s going to happen those leaders who betrayed America?

What do we do with the people who sold us out, who attacked us, who locked us up and forced us to take deadly experimental drugs, who closed our businesses, got us fired, injected our children, vowed to work with our enemies and got our soldiers killed, what’s going to happen to the tyrants who treated the American people like cattle as they plotted against us?

Well Biden had a solution: as he walked out the door of his stolen office, Biden pardoned all of them.

Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, the entire corrupt House Committee on January 6th, and their staff, even Biden’s brother, his own son, and the rest of his sick and twisted family, all the unpardonables, got pardoned.

All the crooks and criminals and thieves who wrecked our nation and imprisoned innocent Americans over the last four years, they all got a free pass and a presidential pardon for anything they might have done.

Some of them, in fact, got much bigger pardons—like the dog murdering, orphan torturing psychopath Anthony Fauci, who got pardoned going all the way back to 2014!

Which makes you wonder: if he didn’t do anything wrong, why does he need to be pardoned?

And why going back to 2014?

What have you been doing, Anthony Fauci, that you need to be pardoned for?

I think we all know the answers to these questions.

Biden is blatantly abusing his executive power to protect his cronies for all the crimes they committed—which is funny, because that’s exactly what Democrats accused Trump of doing!

In fact, we’ll play a little clip, here you can see the phony demo-hypo-crats lying through their mealy mouths as they complain about Trump issuing preemptive pardons back in 2020.

Oh how the tables have turned!

We joke about it, but isn’t it incredible, that every single time they accuse Trump or republicans of doing this or that, it turns out that’s exactly what they’re doing?

Hunter committed all kinds of depraved crimes, you can see them for yourself on his FBI-verified laptop; Liz Cheney and her stooges destroyed and deleted all the information about what they did to Trump for over two years—and that’s obviously because what they did was criminal.

But Biden pardoned all their crimes, so does that mean they can just get away with it?

Well, maybe not.

Biden used Article II, Section 2, Clause 1 of the Constitution to hand out these blanket pardons, but that clause does not cover “cases of impeachment.”

It might be a stretch here, but there is precedent for going after corrupt public officials who broke the law after they’ve left office.

Back in 1876, Secretary of War William Belknap resigned from his office right before the Senate was set to file charges of impeachment against him for graft and corruption.

Like Cheney, Milley, and Fauci—he thought he got off Scott free.

But!

The Senate wasn’t about to let that kind of chicanery go down, and they decided you shouldn’t be able to just resign and get away free; so they impeached him anyway, and then he was tried and all his crimes were exposed.

That takes us up to Biden’s pardons, where we have traitors like Miley and Fauci, and if they’re prosecuted under articles of impeachment—that means Biden’s pardons don’t count for diddly.

So if the Senate chooses to hold them accountable, we could still see these communists dragged out and charged for their crimes against the American people.

It might be a longshot, but it seems like these pardons are on shaky ground anyway, and I’m loathe to think of these villains escaping justice.

So call your representatives, speak out, make it known that you want these traitors brought before justice, tell our lawmakers you don’t want to see Fauci and his gang living the fat life after they tried to destroy our country.

It’s the dawn of a new era in America—a golden age, as Trump said, and we absolutely need to look forward to a brighter future.

But it also means punishing evildoers for what they did to us over the last four years, because some crimes truly are unpardonable.

For One America News, I’m Pearson Sharp.

