White House Announces Buyout Plan For Remote Federal Employees Who Refuse To Return To Office

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:13 AM – Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The White House issued a memo Tuesday offering to pay federal workers who don’t want to return to the office through September 30th, but have to resign by February 6th.

President Donald Trump offered federal workers the option to resign and receive pay for eight months, in a massive effort to shrink and reform the U.S. government.

The offer, which was in an email sent Tuesday, could significantly change the federal workforce as Trump looks to get rid of COVID-19-era policies that let many workers perform their jobs remotely.

“This email is being sent to more than TWO MILLION federal employees,” Katie Miller, who serves on an advisory board to the Department of Government Efficiency, wrote on X.

The offers come after Trump froze federal aid and paused grant money, which was held up Tuesday evening by a federal judge.

White House aides are expecting between 5% and 10% of federal workers to take the deal, which is estimated to save taxpayers $100 billion a year, according to Axios.

According to NBC News, the buyout would cover around eight months of pay and benefits.

“The government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office and adhering to higher standards,” a senior administration official said. “We’re five years past COVID and just 6 [%] of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable.”

The offer applies to all full-time federal employees, the Postal Service, and those working in immigration enforcement or national security.

