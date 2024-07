OAN Staff Dana Alexa

11:54 AM – Friday, July 12, 2024

Thanks to a FOIA request by the White Coat Waste Project, it’s now public information that the government paid university labs in California to torture and kill the cats they tested on. UC Irvine white coats intend to continue this torture on an even larger number of cats.

President and Founder of the bipartisan watchdog group Anthony Bellotti joins One America’s Dana Alexa for more.

Share this post!