Mich. County Clerk Suggests Dems Would Face Difficulties In Changing Presidential Candidate On State Ballot

OAN Staff Frank Lara-Risco

12:06 PM – Friday, July 12, 2024

A Michigan County clerk has warned Democrats of the challenges of potentially changing their presidential candidate on the state ballot.

In a thread posted on X on Wednesday, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the elections administrations community is going to have serious issues with a change in the ticket.

Byrum pointed out that the party faces an August deadline to certify its candidate. He added that the state must begin making ballots available by late September.

In an interview with local media, Byrum stressed potential lawsuits could be one of the biggest hurdles in the process.

Michigan Democrats are slated to hold their nominating convention on August 24th, a few days after the party’s national convention.

