Unpacking The December Jobs Report: Beneath The Surface, Reasons To Question The Optimism

OAN’s Alicia Summers

1:35 PM – Friday, January 5, 2024

The monthly jobs report for December, released today, reveals that U.S. employers added 216,000 jobs last month, surpassing expectations of 170,000. Government jobs played a significant role in this growth. However, the Labor Department highlights a rise in the number of people actively seeking jobs, reaching 5.7 million in December, marking an increase of 514,000 over the year.

The unemployment rate remains unchanged at 3.7%. This report follows the Federal Reserve’s decision not to raise interest rates at its latest meeting. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group, took a deeper look and explains why he considers this to be an awful report. One America’s Alicia Summers has more.

