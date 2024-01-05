A Christian Ministry Brings Hope to Victims of 10/7 in Israel

OAN’s Alicia Summers

1:15 PM – Friday, January 5, 2024

It has been 90 days since the 10/7 massacre, rape, and kidnapping of women and children in Israel, with hostages still being held in Gaza. Amidst the darkness, a glimmer of hope shines through with Christian leadership. We’re highlighting the impactful work of “All Things Possible Ministries.” The faith-based team is meeting with affected families in Israel, helping them work through the trauma. like 21-year-old Maya Regev. She returned to Israel after 50 days in Hamas’ captivity. She was among the first hostages to be released after being kidnapped by terrorists from the Nova Music Festival. Shiloh Marx with All Things Possible Ministries joins OAN’s Alicia Summers from Jerusalem.

