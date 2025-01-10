U.S. Economy Adds 256K Jobs In December, Unemployment Holds At 4.1%, But Market Reacts To Fed Concerns

OAN’s Alicia Summers
1:51 PM – Friday, January 10, 2025
The U.S. economy added 256,000 jobs in December, surpassing expectations and keeping the unemployment rate steady at 4.1%. Job growth was particularly strong in sectors like health care, retail, and leisure and hospitality, while manufacturing lost 13,000 jobs. Wage growth remained steady at 3.9% annually. David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group joins Alicia Summers to discuss why the job numbers are positive, but the market is selling off, raising questions about the broader economic picture.