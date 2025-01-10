Trump Promises To Release Information Regarding Drone Sightings ‘One Day’ Into His Term

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump talks reporters (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:57 PM – Friday, January 10, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump recently promised to release information the Biden administration is concealing regarding the drone sightings all across the East Coast “about one day into the administration.”

“I’m going to give you a report on drones about one day into the administration, because I think it’s ridiculous that they are not telling you about what is going on with the drones,” Trump stated at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday evening.

“They don’t want to talk about it, and nobody knows why they don’t want to talk about it. That could be us sending drones—I hope that’s the case. Us doing it and doing research. Maybe they don’t want to talk about it from that standpoint,” he continued, adding that there have been numerous drone sightings over his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The Biden administration previously faced criticism for keeping the public in the dark regarding the mass amount of drone sightings in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut towards the end of 2024.

Users took to social media to share videos of the mysterious drones and speculate the possible origins, raising questions of national security concerns due to the federal government keeping the public in the dark.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Defense (DOD) previously attempted to downplay the sightings, further fueling internet conspiracy theories.

“Having closely examined the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, we assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones,” the government agencies wrote in a joint statement.

Drones have also been reportedly seen flying over restricted airspace, including military facilities, nuclear reactors and airports.

Trump’s comments came during a meeting with Republican Governors Glenn Youngkin of Virginia and Ron DeSantis of Florida.

“We are the home to the largest naval base in the world in Quantico,” stated Youngkin. “And we also have a lot of the [Navy SEAL] teams and have a huge national security infrastructure and now for two years running, we have had drone incursions over secure airspace.”

“And we still don’t know why. And I think that’s absolutely unacceptable,” Youngkin continued.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry (R-La.) was also in attendance at Trump’s meeting, recounting drones flying over Louisiana nuclear reactors during the time of the New Orleans terror attacks on New Year’s Day.

“While we were dealing with a terrorist attack in New Orleans we had drones being flown over our nuclear reactors in Louisiana, and we brought that attention to the [Federal Aviation Administration],” Landry stated.

“We’ve been asking the FAA to give states the ability to mitigate these drones,” he continued. “It is sitting on some bureaucrats desk, and that’s real.”

“I hope it’s not an enemy, but we’re going to find out on the 21st [of January]. You have to give me a little time for the inauguration, but shortly thereafter, we’ll give you a report on it. We’ll tell you exactly what it is. They know, and it’s very strange that they aren’t talking about it,” Trump added.

