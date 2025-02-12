Trump’s Ultimatum to Hamas and Why Trump Didn’t Make Significant Gains with Jewish Voters

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:07 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025
President Trump has issued an ultimatum to Hamas, demanding the release of all hostages by noon Saturday or warning that “all hell will break out,” with Israel backing his stance and placing its military on high alert. Hamas, meanwhile, has dismissed the deadline, raising questions about whether this is a negotiation tactic or a sign of more violence ahead. Will Trump’s ultimatum work? Joining Alicia Summers to discuss is Middle East expert Harley Lippman, who will also weigh in on Trump’s recent meeting with Jordan’s king about relocating Palestinians from Gaza and the U.S. leading rebuilding efforts. With Netanyahu calling Trump “Israel’s greatest friend,” why hasn’t that translated into a major boost in Jewish American support, while Trump gained significantly among Arab Muslim voters in 2024?