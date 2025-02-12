Inflation Ticks Up To 3.0% – Fueled By ‘Egg-Flation’ And ‘Home-Flation’

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
2:06 PM – Wednesday, February 12, 2025
The latest inflation report is out, and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hot, rising from 2.9% to 3.0%. Two major drivers of this increase are eggs and housing. Egg prices have skyrocketed 53% over the past year due to the bird flu, while rising new home construction costs are adding pressure to inflation. This could delay any interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. To break down what this means for everyday Americans, Alicia Summers is joined by Patrick Mueller, RFC and President of Bella Advisors, to discuss inflation concerns, the housing market, and the potential impact on interest rates.