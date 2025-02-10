The Future of Education: School Choice, Reform, And The Battle Over Policy

OAN Staff Alicia Summers
3:42 PM – Monday, February 10, 2025
Education in America is at a crossroads. With Linda McMahon’s confirmation as Secretary of Education on the horizon, the debate over school choice and education reform has never been more urgent. For decades, countless students—especially those from low-income families—have been stuck in failing schools due to bureaucracy and political gridlock. Today, we’re joined by Denisha Allen, Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children and founder of Black Minds Matter joins Alicia Summers to discuss the future of education, the President’s vision, and how school choice could transform lives.