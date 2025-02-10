Hamas Halts Hostage Release, Accuses Israel Of Violating Ceasefire Agreement

(L) A Palestinian man watches news on TV in a cafe in Nablus city in the Israel-occupied West Bank on January 30, 2025, after a spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing announced the death of its military chief Mohammed Deif. (Photo by ZAIN JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

2:17 PM – Monday, February 10, 2025

Hamas is now claiming that Israel has broken their agreement on the conditions of a ceasefire deal that temporarily stops the 15-month conflict, announcing on Monday that they would be postponing the scheduled release of Israeli and American hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

The Qassam Brigades, the military branch of Hamas, highlighted alleged Israeli breaches of the agreement during the last three weeks, which the Islamist terrorists claim includes shelling and firing in different parts of the strip—thus allegedly preventing food, supplies, and other aid from entering the enclave.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon responded to Hamas’ claims, expressing disbelief and frustration while appearing on the Fox News talk show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” hosted by Mark Levin.

Hamas declared that the alleged actions by Israel has resulted in the postponement of the return of displaced residents who were violently abducted and taken to northern Gaza on October 7th, 2023.

According to Qassam Brigades spokesman Hudhaifa Kahlout, who also calls himself “Abu Obeida,” the upcoming hostage transfer was supposed to take place on Saturday, but “will [now] be postponed until further notice,” continuing to accuse Israel of wrongdoing on social media.

“The release of the prisoners, which was scheduled for next Saturday, February 15, 2025, will be postponed until further notice, pending the occupation’s compliance and retroactive fulfillment of the past weeks’ obligations,” he declared.

As the families of the hostages were extremely troubled by the announcement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum requested further assistance from nations mediating the ceasefire’s second and subsequent phases.

“Recent evidence from those released, as well as the shocking conditions of the hostages released last Saturday, leaves no room for doubt—time is of the essence, and all hostages must be urgently rescued from this horrific situation,” the group declared.

Additionally, Israeli doctors told the press that the three hostages who were last released— Eli Sharabi, 52, Or Levy, 34, and Ohad Ben Ami, 56 — came back severely malnourished and suffering health problems, such as heart disorders and infections.

The negotiations between Israel and Hamas have been mediated by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt. Negotiators are now currently working out the specifics of the second phase of the agreement.



Defense Minister Israel Katz referred to terrorist group’s claims as “a complete violation of the ceasefire agreement,” while other Israeli authorities condemned it as well.

“I have instructed the IDF to prepare at the highest level of alert for any possible scenario in Gaza and to protect the communities,” Katz said, speaking on the Israel Defense Forces.

In addition to the destiny of the Hamas hostages and Palestinian inmates who are scheduled to be released in exchange, the decision will increase the uncertainty surrounding the tenuous ceasefire and the region’s next course.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!