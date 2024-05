OAN’s Stephanie Myers

11:57 AM – Friday, May 31, 2024

Stand for the Silent is an organization dedicated to stop bullying. The organization just announced $25 thousand in scholarships to five recipients for their anti-bullying efforts.

One America’s Stephanie Myers speaks with the organization’s founder, Kirk Smalley, about his organization and his son Ty, who took his life at just 11-years-old due to bullying.

